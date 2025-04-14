1 Insane Stat Stands Out Above All For Brewers' Jackson Chourio
The Milwaukee Brewers have a legitimate Most Valuable Player candidate on their hands in outfielder Jackson Chourio.
Chourio is a superstar in the making. He was great as a rookie last year and has been even better this year. Even with all of the injuries to the club's pitching, they've managed to stay afloat and Chourio arguably is the biggest reason why.
There are no shortage of wild stats to describe his season. So far this year, he's slashing .292/.288/.611 with five homers, 17 RBIs, one stolen base, six doubles, and one triple in 16 games played. Last year he finished the season with 3.8 wins above replacement in 148 games played and he's already at 0.9 in just 16 games.
This kid is special. One thing that is pretty shocking is that these numbers could be even better. One thing that stands out for Chourio is the fact that for all of the positives, he somehow hasn't drawn a single walk yet this season. Last year, he had 39 in 148 games. That's good for one walk in just about every four games played. At that rate, he would be at roughly four walks this season if he kept pace which would then raise his on-base percentage up from .288.
The walks will come. Clearly, he's been aggressive at the plate so far. It's worked out, but he's going to need the walks to take him to another level. They will come, but it's pretty surprising he doesn't have any to this point.
