1 Last-Second Move For Brewers That Cardinals Fans Would Hate
The Milwaukee Brewers have been more active recently in free agency than they were pretty much throughout the entire offseason.
Milwaukee recently signed both Mark Canha and Manuel Margot to minor-league deals after Blake Perkins went down with a fractured shin. He isn't the only person who has suffered an injury in camp for the Brewers. Veteran hurler J.B. Bukauskas likely will miss the entire season after undergoing surgery to fix a lat injury.
At this point, why not consider another veteran signing on a minor league deal? One player who is still out there and could make sense is former St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Lance Lynn. He spent the 2024 campaign back in St. Louis after years away from the organization. Lynn finished the season with a 3.84 ERA across 23 starts.
Lynn somehow is still available in free agency, although there were reports during the offseason that he could possibly be open to a bullpen role. Milwaukee's pitching depth already has taken a hit. It wouldn't hurt to give Lynn a call and see if he'd be willing to come to town on a minor league deal with an invite to Spring Training.
Whether he is a starter or reliever, he's someone who is a 13-year veteran with plenty of experience under his belt who can help a team. Milwaukee has a pretty young roster. Why not bring a guy like Lynn to town add experience and depth?
More MLB: Who Will Be Brewers' Opening Day 3rd Baseman? 2 Options Stand Out