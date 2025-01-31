1 Starter Brewers Could Target With Wade Miley Off The Market
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation will look different in 2025.
Milwaukee added Nestor Cortes into the mix and will have Brandon Woodruff back, but they still should be looking for one more depth option before Spring Training gets here. One logical fit was Wade Miley.
He made it clear that he was open to a return, but he won't be with the team in 2025. Miley recently signed a deal with the Cincinnati Reds. If the Brewers do want to add another piece, one player who could make some sense is six-year big league veteran Cal Quantrill.
He spent the 2024 season with the Colorado Rockies and logged a 4.98 ERA across 29 starts. That isn't great, but he does have a career 4.07 ERA in his career so far. Because of his tough 2024 season, he likely wouldn't cost much and could serve as a depth starter or maybe even a long reliever. He has spent some time in the bullpen throughout his career.
At this point, it's not looking likely that the Brewers are going to do anything of substance in free agency. Milwaukee hasn't been active at all in free agency and now free agency is roughly two weeks away. While this is the case, maybe they could surprise us and make some sort of move.
Adding a player like Quantrill wouldn't be a game-changer, but he could add important depth to a team that should be very good in 2025.
