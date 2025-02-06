1 Underrated Way For Brewers To End Offseason With Ex-Top Prospect
The Milwaukee Brewers have been quiet recently but there is still a few days before Spring Training and players out there who could be of use for the club.
Milwaukee's infield specifically has been in question with Willy Adames no longer with the organization. He left in free agency and now it seems like Joey Ortiz is the most likely option at shortstop. But who would then play third base?
Without another move, it seems like Caleb Durbin could be the most likely option after being acquired by the team in a trade with the New York Yankees. If the Brewers want to make one more move before Spring Training, though, former top prospect Yoán Moncada is out there for the taking.
He hasn't signed a new deal yet and it could make sense for the Brewers to take a chance on him. Why not offer him a minor league deal or a cheap one-year deal and bring him in to compete against Durbin for the starting third base job? When Moncada has been healthy throughout his career, he has shown that he can really hit.
He's just 29 years old, but has played in just 104 games over the last two seasons. Moncada's name has popped up for the Brewers a few times this offseason and it's not hard to see why. He's got a lot of upside, could provide some solid offensive pop, and would be cheap. But, his health is a real question. While this is the case, there hasn't been much chatter about him recently. Milwaukee should swoop in and bring him in for the spring.
More MLB: Ex-Brewers All-Star Has Interest From At Least 3 Teams: Report