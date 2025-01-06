2 Big-Name Players Brewers Could Bring In As Final Pieces
The Milwaukee Brewers should be scouring the market right now to add more talent at a discount.
The free agent market has slowed to a crawl across Major League Baseball. There is just over a month to go until pitchers and catchers report for Spring Training in February and the Brewers should add. Milwaukee won 93 games last year and won the National League Central title. The Brewers could do so again in 2025.
Milwaukee has lost Willy Adames and Devin Williams but still should be considered the top team in the division right now. The National League Central division is vulnerable and can be the Brewers' for the taking and they should be aggressive in order to put them over the top.
The Brewers should add another starter and maybe another piece for the offense. The Brewers likely won't hand out a large deal, but can still be aggressive and strategic if they want.
Here are two big-name players the team should be looking to add:
Eight-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher Justin Verlander:
Verlander is nearing the end of his career. He is 41 years old and likely wants to land with a contender to end his career. Milwaukee certainly can be that, especially if they can add someone like Verlander. He struggled last year but logged a 3.22 ERA in 2023 and a league-leading 1.75 ERA in 2022. Maybe he could bounce back on a one-year deal.
Six-Time All-Star Designated Hitter JD Martinez:
The Brewers could use some more offense to replace Adames and Martinez could be a good guy to target. He's another guy who likely could be had on a one-year deal. Martinez had 16 home runs in 2024 and 33 home runs in 2023. If the Brewers want to add some offense, he could be the best option on a discont.
More MLB: 3 Realistic Predictions For Brewers Before Spring Training