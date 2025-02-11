2 Burning Brewers Questions With Spring Training About To Kick Off
The Milwaukee Brewers are just two days away from officially kicking off Spring Training.
Brewers pitchers and catchers will officially report to camp on Thursday, Feb. 13, although there already are plenty of players already in Arizona. The 2025 Major League Baseball is quickly approaching and the Brewers are going to be interesting to watch.
Milwaukee has won the National League Central in two straight seasons and should be good once again in 2025. The Brewers didn't do much throughout the offseason, although there is still time to make moves if the team sees fit.
Even if the Brewers don't make another move, there's a lot of talent on this roster. There are some burning questions to watch out throughout the spring, though.
The two biggest questions for the Brewers revolve around the health of starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff and outfielder Christian Yelich. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury and Yelich appeared in just 73 games after undergoing back surgery in August.
Recently, manager Pat Murphy shared that he didn't expect either to be 100 percent to kick off Spring Training as shared by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
These two clearly are going to be the two biggest names to watch out for this spring. Both are All-Star-level players and if the Brewers are going to win the division again, it likely would mean that they are going to have good seasons.
Hopefully, they will be be close to 100 percent shortly after camp opens.
