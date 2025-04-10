2 High-Profile Members Of Brewers Get New Positive Updates
There has been one clear big talking point for the Milwaukee Brewers so far this season.
Milwaukee has somehow lost every one its expected starting pitchers for the season aside from one guy. Freddy Peralta is healthy and thriving to kick off the season, but the same can't be said for everyone else.
He's the only expected starter for the team currently with the team. This is for a few reasons. Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana are healthy and are working up to big league action. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and so the team has worked him along slowly, although there hasn't been any setbacks since Spring Training kicked off. Quintana signed late and needed to get in a full Spring Training-timeframe.
Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers, and Nestor Cortes have all dealt with injuries.
Progress is being made, though. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Myers is set to take the mound in the minors for two innings and Woodruff is approaching a rehab assignment.
"Tobias Myers is scheduled to start and go ~two innings Sunday at Class AAA Nashville," Rosiak said. "Jose Quintana with four up-downs in his start in Arizona yesterday. Brandon Woodruff is perhaps one more sim game away from going out on a rehab assignment."
