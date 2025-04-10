Milwaukee Brewers On SI

2 High-Profile Members Of Brewers Get New Positive Updates

Milwaukee is trending in the right direction finally

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jul 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

There has been one clear big talking point for the Milwaukee Brewers so far this season.

Milwaukee has somehow lost every one its expected starting pitchers for the season aside from one guy. Freddy Peralta is healthy and thriving to kick off the season, but the same can't be said for everyone else.

He's the only expected starter for the team currently with the team. This is for a few reasons. Brandon Woodruff and José Quintana are healthy and are working up to big league action. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and so the team has worked him along slowly, although there hasn't been any setbacks since Spring Training kicked off. Quintana signed late and needed to get in a full Spring Training-timeframe.

Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers, and Nestor Cortes have all dealt with injuries.

Progress is being made, though. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Myers is set to take the mound in the minors for two innings and Woodruff is approaching a rehab assignment.

"Tobias Myers is scheduled to start and go ~two innings Sunday at Class AAA Nashville," Rosiak said. "Jose Quintana with four up-downs in his start in Arizona yesterday. Brandon Woodruff is perhaps one more sim game away from going out on a rehab assignment."

More MLB: Brewers All-Star Addition Took Big Step Towards Milwaukee

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/News Feed