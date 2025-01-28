2 Solutions For Brewers To Add Infield Depth Before Spring Training
There isn't much time left until Spring Training kicks off.
Pitchers and catchers will start to report in roughly two weeks after what has been an extremely slow and odd offseason. The Milwaukee Brewers haven't really done much in free agency yet and there is still time to do so and plenty of players out there who could make sense for the team in different capacities.
At this point, it doesn't seem like the Brewers are going to do much in free agency. There's still time to make a move, but Milwaukee also has had months to do so. If the Brewers do decide to act, though, it makes the most sense to add infield depth at third base.
Here are two options who could make sense for the Brewers:
Yoán Moncada - Most Recent Team: Chicago White Sox
Moncada still is just 29 years old and when he's been healthy he has shown that he is a very capable big league hitter. He hasn't been healthy over the last two seasons, though. It would be worth bringing him in at least for Spring Training to see how he looks. Put him into a competition with Caleb Durbin to see how could win the starting third base job.
Paul DeJong - Most Recent Team: Kansas City Royals
DeJong is plenty familiar with Milwaukee after spending years with the St. Louis Cardinals. DeJong hit 24 home runs last year and could play either position on the left side of the infield. He's a veteran, a former All-Star, and could come cheap.
