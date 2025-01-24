3 Important Dates For Brewers Fans To Watch For Ahead Of 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers should be a fun team to watch out for over the next few months.
Milwaukee has plenty of exciting young talent on the roster and has a chance to make another run at the National League Central title. The division is vulnerable and it could be right there for the taking for Milwaukee.
The Brewers seem to be building something special and fans should be excited. The offseason is flying by and soon enough Spring Training. After that, game action will kick off, and Opening Day will get here soon. We are very close to one of the most exciting times of the year.
Here are three important dates for Brewers fans to be on the look out for:
February 12 - Pitchers And Catchers Report To Spring Training
Spring Training is almost here. After months of no baseball action, real things will start to finally kick off in just a few weeks. Pitchers and catchers will report and soon after offensive players will follow. They'll start to get ready for the season and soon enough it will be here.
February 22 - Spring Training Games Begin
Real baseball games, huzzah! The Brewers will begin Spring Training games against the Cincinnati Reds. The game obviously won't count toward the regular season standings, but it will be another step for the team.
March 27 - Opening Day
The day we have been waiting for. The Brewers will kick off the 2025 season on Match 27 against the New York Yankees on the road. The Brewers should have a great season and it sounds here.
