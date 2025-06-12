3 Landing Spots For Brewers' Aaron Civale After Bombshell
Will the Milwaukee Brewers trade veteran starter Aaron Civale away?
It was reported on Thursday by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon that Civale has requested a trade from Milwaukee.
"Veteran right-hander Aaron Civale, bumped from the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation by top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, has asked for a trade," Rosenthal and Sammon said. "Civale’s agent, Jack Toffey, said he made the request to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold after the team informed the pitcher he was moving to the bullpen.
"'The conversation was very professional,' Toffey said Thursday. 'I just very respectfully said that Aaron would really like an opportunity to continue his career as a starter. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year.'"
So, if the Brewers do opt to move him, where could he go?
Here are three hypothetical landing spots:
Boston Red Sox:
Wouldn't this be funny? Boston seemingly had a surplus of pitching earlier in the season so it traded Quinn Priester to Milwaukee. But, the Red Sox have been a team that has already been speculated about ahead of the trade deadline when it has come to adding veteran starting pitching.
Baltimore Orioles:
This one is more tricky. Baltimore has imploded this season and is 27-39 on the season. This is a far cry off of the expectations the team had entering the campaign. The biggest reason why Baltimore has struggled is a lack of pitching. Civale is a guy who could help at a low cost.
Los Angeles Angels:
Los Angeles has been hot recently and now is 33-34 on the season. The Angels are just four games out of first place. Adding more veteran pitching wouldn't hurt.
