3 Realistic Predictions For Brewers Before Spring Training
The Milwaukee Brewers may not make any more huge moves, but there is still time to go for the team to make another move.
Milwaukee's most notable move of the offseason so far has been trading Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in exchange for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. There's still time left for the Brewers to make more moves with pitchers and catchers not set to report to Spring Training until February.
Here are three realistic predictions for the Brewers before Spring Training:
Brewers sign former St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Gibson:
The Brewers could use a starting pitcher and Gibson has been known to eat up innings. Gibson spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals so the Brewers surely got a good look at him. Of the pitchers still available on the open market, he wouldn't cost much, but can secure the backend of the Brewers rotation.
Brewers sign former Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Matt Moore:
The Brewers have been great at building bullpens and can still be very good in 2025 even without Williams. Moore is a guy who didn't have a great 2024 season but was lights-out in 2023. The Brewers are a team that surely could get the most out of him.
Brewers sign former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge:
Kittredge is another guy who the Brewers got a good look at in 2024 as a member of the Cardinals. He had a fantastic season for St. Louis and logged a 2.80 ERA across 74 appearances. He's another guy who could bolster the bullpen without breaking the bank.
