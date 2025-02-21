9-Year MLB Veteran Joining Brewers’ On Minor League Deal
The Milwaukee Brewers haven’t been overtly aggressive in free agency, but they may have made another solid move.
It was reported on Friday that nine-year big league veteran Manuel Margot was seen in the Brewers’ camp, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
"Just spotted walking through the Brewers clubhouse: Manuel Margot," Rosiak said.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman followed it up later in the afternoon on Friday by reporting that Margot will be joining the Brewers on a minor league deal.
"Manny Margot to Brewers. Minors deal with MLB camp invite." Heyman said.
He spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Twins and slashed .238/.289/.337 across 129 games played. Margot also chipped in four home runs, 31 RBIs, and 17 doubles.
Margot made his big league debut with the San Diego Padres in 2016 and spent the first four years of his big league career with the club.
Since then, he has spent four seasons with the Tamp Bay Rays and one with the Twins. He’s just 30 years old and can provide average to above-average offensive play for a team.
The Brewers could’ve used some more outfield depth, so it’s not hard to see why he was with the team on Friday and Milwaukee is taking a chance on him. The Brewers have a chance to make some more noise this season and Margot is a very solid pickup. He may not be a big-name guy, but he should help.
