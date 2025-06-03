All Eyes On Brewers-Yankees Blockbuster After Brutal Injury News
The New York Yankees acquired one of the best closers in recent memory this past offseason by aquiring Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers.
He didn't have the start to the season he likely wanted to have, though. Williams struggled out of the gate and allowed 13 earned runs in his first 14 appearances. He was demoted out of the closer role, but has turned things around since. Williams has a 1.80 ERA over his last 11 games while allowing just two earned runs.
Although he has been good outside of the closer role, it wouldn't be a shock to see his role shift once again. The reason for this is because it was announced on Monday that Yankees closer Luke Weaver could miss somewhere between four and six weeks with a hamstring injury, as shared by ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver is expected be placed on the injured list after injuring his hamstring warming up Sunday night, sources tell ESPN," Passan said. "Weaver underwent an MRI and could miss four to six weeks, though the official timetable will be determined Tuesday."
With Weaver going down, the obvious solution seems to be moving Williams back into the closer role. He's obviously had plenty of success with it throughout his career and he has been lights-out lately.
Weaver's injury brings the attention back to the Brewers' big trade of the offseason. It has seemed like New York lost the deal. But, if Williams can continue his hot streak and fill in for Weaver, maybe the perception will change.
