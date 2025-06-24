All-Star Watch: Brewers Could Be Just Days Away From Return
It sounds like the Milwaukee Brewers could be very close to getting All-Star starter Brandon Woodruff back on the mound in the majors.
Woodruff hasn't pitched in a big league game since 2023. A shoulder injury knocked him out for the 2024 season and he has had one of the most unlucky seasons you'll see from someone in 2025. He was working his way up in a minor league rehab assignment and then dealt with an ankle injury after what was expected to be his final rehab outing.
He went out on a second minor league rehab stint in and was hit by a comebacker in what was also expected to be his final rehab outing and had to take a few days.
Now, he's building up again and Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that he held a 60-pitch sim game on Monday and now is potentially one roughly 80-pitch outing away from returning.
"Brandon Woodruff completed a 60-pitch sim game today, next up is one more rehab assignment of ~80 pitches," Hogg said. "The Brewers are still finalizing official plans, but after that start — knock on wood for no freak injuries this time — will be a return to the big league mound."
The Brewers' starting rotation is loaded right now, but getting Woodruff back could take it to another level if he looks like his old self. There surely will be some sort of rust, but he has been good in the minors this year. In his nine outings, he has logged a 2.11 ERA and a 34-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
More MLB: Brewers Hint At Decisions With Rotation Crunch Coming