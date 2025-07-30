Andrew Vaughn Makes Brewers History After Just 15 Games
There was a time a few weeks ago in which the Milwaukee Brewers had questions at first base.
Rhys Hoskins has been one of the Brewers' top sluggers this season, but he currently is injured. When he went down, there was some fear for Milwaukee's offense, but Andrew Vaughn has met the call. The Brewers traded Aaron Civale to the Chicago White Sox after he requested a trade. He was demoted to the bullpen and the Brewers took a chance on the former No. 3 overall pick despite struggles over in Chicago.
He has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for and more. Through 15 games, Vaughn has slashed .375/.439/.771 with five home runs, 21 RBIs, four doubles, and 10 runs scored. That's some eye-poppnig production for just 15 games of action. In fact, it's actually a historic level. Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Vaughn just set the record for most RBIs for a Brewers player in his first 15 games with the organization at 21.
"Andrew Vaughn's 21 RBI are the most through a player's first 15 games with the Brewers in franchise history...and it's not even close. Sal Frelick has the next-most with 15," Hogg shared.
It's tough to imagine this level of production continuing, but Milwaukee couldn't ask for more right now. Hoskins is still injured, but is expected to begin a rehab assignment in late August, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The latest info from the Brewers on Rhys Hoskins says they are progressing toward a goal of initiating a rehab assignment in late August," McCalvy said.
Having both sluggers in the lineup at some point down the stretch certainly wouldn't hurt.
One thing that makes Vaughn even more excited is that he's under team control next year as well.
