Astro's Star Posts Cryptic Message, Could Brewers Land $120 Million Infielder?
The Milwaukee Brewers may have an answer for their infielder problem, should shortstop Willy Adames opt to find a new home.
The Brewers' likelihood of Adames signing a deal with a larger market team in the upcoming months could quickly become a reality, and the front office should be preparing for that situation. Thankfully, a Houston Astros star may have hinted at his departure from the team after being eliminated in the Wild Card Series by the Detroit Tigers.
"Thank you Houston," Alex Bregman posted on social media Wednesday night.
Bregman hit .260 with 58 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 75 RBIs and a .768 OPS (118 OPS+) in 145 games this season.
The 30-year-old's post could have been as simple as expressing gratitude to the city of Houston for their support in yet another postseason berth by the Astros, but it may have a deeper meaning.
Bregman is a free agent after the 2024 campaign and could be looking for a change in scenery. Spotrac estimates his market value is four years, $119.8 million and if Milwaukee is willing to write up the check the Brewers could lock down a third baseman for years to come.
Currently, Joey Ortiz holds down the hot corner but the club has been planning on sliding him to shortstop if Adames walks, meaning Bregman could fill the vacancy.
