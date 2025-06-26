Astros Among 'Best Fits' For Brewers 29-Year-Old All-Star
The Houston Astros are no strangers to bold trades.
With a 5.5-game lead in the American League West entering Thursday, Houston is well-positioned to pursue a high-caliber pitcher to consolidate that lead and enter the contender discussion.
One name from the Milwaukee Brewers has emerged as a compelling target via ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel, who estimated that this 29-year-old ace has a 20 percent chance of being moved.
“(Freddy) Peralta has been a steady presence for years, averaging 140 innings pitched with a 3.49 ERA over the past four seasons," Passan and McDaniel wrote.
"He's on track to do that again, with his heavily used fastball coming in at a career-high average velo of 94.9 mph this season. He has an ultra-cheap $8 million option for 2026. Best fits: Boston (Red Sox), Houston, Toronto (Blue Jays), St. Louis (Cardinals), Arizona (Diamondbacks), San Diego (Padres), Baltimore (Orioles).”
Peralta could thrive in Houston’s competitive environment.
The Astros’ rotation, anchored by Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, could benefit from a reliable No. 2 or No. 3 ace-level starter who can deliver in high-pressure situations. Additionally, Peralta’s $8 million option for 2026 is a bargain, giving the Astros flexibility to maintain their competitive window without breaking the bank.
Acquiring Peralta would be difficult, of course. The Brewers are unlikely to part with their ace unless the return package is a slight overpay.
Houston would need to offer a mix of high-upside prospects and possibly a major-league contributor. Moreover, if Peralta became available, plenty of other suitors would be in the mix, increasing competition and driving up the cost.
Even so, Houston’s track record of pulling off deals for impact players suggests they have the creativity to make it happen.
