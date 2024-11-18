Astros Reportedly Interested In Brewers Star As Alex Bregman Replacement
The Houston Astros may need to fill a major hole in the infield this winter.
Alex Bregman has been a star for the Astros over the last nine years. He's a two-time All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner, Silver Slugger Award winner, and most importantly a two-time World Series champion.
He's a massive reason why the Astros have been able to build the dynasty they have. But he is a free agent now and there is plenty of interest in him across Major League Baseball. If he does decide to leave the Astros, Houston reportedly has shown interest in Milwaukee Brewers star Willy Adames, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Interest in him is very broad," Morosi said. "There's a number of teams that love him at shortstop and why wouldn't you? There's also some that might consider him in a different position. We could see the (Los Angeles Dodgers), (the San Francisco Giants), the (New York Yankees), the Astros if they don't re-sign Alex Bregman. I love that idea by the way."
Houston will have money to spend if it can't bring Bregman back and could afford Adames in that scenario. He has been amazing for the Brewers, but there has been speculation he could get a deal around $150 million, and it would be surprising if Milwaukee offered one of that size.
Sadly, it seems like Adames has played his last game as a member of the Brewers. Could his next game be with the Astros?
More MLB: Brewers Starter Projected To Get $25M After Short Stint In Milwaukee