Beloved Voice Of Brewers, Team Legend Bob Uecker Passes Away At 90
The Milwaukee Brewers lost a monumental piece of the organization on Thursday.
Milwaukee announced that team legend and broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 90. The team released a statement announcing the devastating news.
"Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker," the team announced. "Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.
"Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words. There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years.”
Uecker was the primary broadcaster for the Brewers over the last 54 years. Through all of the ups and downs of the franchise over that span, he was the lone constant for the team. He quickly became a beloved figure for the fanbase and has a statue outside American Family Field with other legends, like Hank Aaron.
Uecker played six seasons in the big league and won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964. He was a champion on and off the field and will be missed.
