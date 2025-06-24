Blue Jays Among 'Best Fits' For Brewers Ace Per ESPN
What are the Milwaukee Brewers going to do ahead of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline?
If they keep playing the way they have recently, there's no reason why the team should sell. Milwaukee looks like a real threat for a playoff spot in the National League and one of the biggest reasons why is ace Freddy Peralta. He has been great this season and should be in line for an All-Star nod this year.
He has been widely speculated about as a potential trade candidate, though, because he's a star and is cheap financiallly. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel ranked him as the fourth-best potential trade candidate this summer, but only gave a deal a 20 percent chance of happening. One team they floated as a potential fit is the Toronto Blue Jays.
"No. 4. Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers," Passan and McDaniel said. "Chance of trade: 20 percent. Peralta has been a steady presence for years, averaging 140 innings pitched with a 3.49 ERA over the past four seasons. He's on track to do that again, with his heavily used fastball coming in at a career-high average velo of 94.9 mph this season. He has an ultra-cheap $8 million option for 2026. Best fits: (Boston Red Sox), (Houston Astros), Toronto, (St. Louis Cardinals), (Arizona Diamondbacks), (San Diego Padres), and (Baltimore Orioles)."
Any team would be lucky to have Peralta, Milwaukee included. If the Brewers can keep winning over the next five weeks, they should keep him. Milwaukee is actually in a better position than the Blue Jays right now.
