Blue Jays Among Teams Linked To Brewers All-Star
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline is over one month away and speculation already has started to pick up about which stars could be on the move.
We're at a point in the year in which buzz starts to pick up, although the vast majority of the chatter will never actually turn into deals. Speculation is building and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand shared a list of 14 "prime" trade deadline candidates. Feinsand included Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta on his list with four "potential fits," including the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Freddy Peralta, RHP, Brewers," Feinsand said. "Like the (Tampa Bay Rays), the Brewers have a history of dealing players as they get closer to free agency (see Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams), though trading Peralta would be a bold move given that Milwaukee sits only 1 1/2 games out of a Wild Card spot. Still, with an $8 million salary in 2025 and an $8 million club option for 2026, Peralta would surely draw interest from teams looking for controllable pitching, which is always a popular target around the Trade Deadline. Potential fits: Blue Jays, (Atlanta Braves), (Baltimore Orioles), (New York Yankees)."
Of this group, Toronto arguably is the most interesting. The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East in 2024 but have turned things around this year. There was some noise this past offseason about the possibility of Toronto blowing it up and rebuilding. That hasn't been the case and now the Brewers have a 40-33 record.
The Blue Jays have shown in the past they aren't afraid to make a big move. Although this is the case, the Peralta noise seems to be blown out of proportion.
