Blue Jays Surprisingly Among Top Options For Brewers $150M Star
The Toronto Blue Jays had a devastating 2024 season.
Toronto won 89 games in 2023 and seemed like a team ready to take another step in 2024. The Blue Jays added even more talent to the organization last offseason and seemed to be even better on paper. Unfortunately for them, that wasn't the case.
The Blue Jays finished in last place in the American League East with a dismal 74-88 record. Now, the Blue Jays need to chart a new path forward. Could that involve a Milwaukee Brewers star?
Toronto's infield will feature star duo Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in 2025 barring a trade. Adding another piece makes sense and Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller listed the Blue Jays as the ninth-best option for Brewers slugger Willy Adames.
"The Blue Jays are the ultimate wild card this offseason," Miller said. "They're reportedly trying to sign Juan Soto. They're also presumably trying to extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and/or Bo Bichette before they enter their final season of arbitration eligibility.
"And if they're not convinced that they can/should re-up with Bichette, they could swing big for Adames and then put Bichette on the trade block to really shake things up. If they're drawing up a $150-plus million deal for a shortstop, though, one would imagine it'll be to lock up Bichette through at least 2030."
Adames only would make sense for Toronto if Bichette is traded or if Adames moves to second base or third base. If that were to be the case, an infield featuring him, Bichette, and Guerrero would be very impressive.
More MLB: Brewers Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands Phillies $8 Million All-Star