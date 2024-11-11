Blue Jays Urged To Sign Brewers Star In Surprising Blockbuster
One of the top free agents this winter called the Milwaukee Brewers home.
Brewers shortstop Willy Adames is a star and is going to get paid like it this winter. There has been plenty of speculation about how much he will get, and it seems like it will end up being somewhere between $140 and $200 million.
It doesn't seem like it will end up being with the Brewers. There surely will be plenty of teams interested in him, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand surprisingly mentioned the Toronto Blue Jays as a possible option.
"A number of top shortstops have hit free agency in recent years, with Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson all cashing in with big free-agent deals," Feinsand said. "Coming off another strong offensive season -- in which he set career highs with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs -- Adames is the top shortstop available this winter, and although his defensive metrics haven’t been as strong in 2024, he remains a solid fielder. Potential fits: Blue Jays, (Los Angeles Dodgers), (San Francisco Giants)."
Adames landing in Toronto would be surprising because of the fact that the Blue Jays already have star shortstop Bo Bichette with the club. There have been rumblings that they could move Bichette, but that doesn't seem likely.
There also have been rumors that Adames could move to third base. If that were to happen, it could make some sense for Toronto. The Blue Jays have money to spend and can afford him, but it doesn't seem likely.
