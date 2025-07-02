Brandon Woodruff Breaks Silence With Brewers Return Days Away
The Milwaukee Brewers are finally just days away from getting two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff back on the mound for a big league game.
Woodruff hasn't appeared in a game for the Brewers since Sept. 23, 2023 against the Miami Marlins. The Brewers ace dealt with a shoulder injury afterward that shut him down for the 2024 season and then he's been working his way back this season but has had some wild setbacks along the way including an ankle injury and getting hit by a comebacker.
Now, he's finally ready to go and the expectation is that he will make his big return for Milwaukee this weekend against the Marlins in the same stadium he last pitched in down in Miami.
Woodruff was asked about his return and shared his thoughts, as transcribed by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"That’s kind of strange," Woodruff said. "The chances of that happening -- the last place I pitched a Major League game and was on that mound, and that’s where things started going south for me. It’s weird how this game works, and how full-circle that comes around.
"Honestly, I don’t know how I’ll feel. I don’t know the emotions. I’ll just be excited to go pitch a Major League baseball game again. Whatever happens, happens."
When healthy, Woodruff is one of the best overall pitchers in baseball. It's an exciting time to follow the Brewers. Milwaukee already has a 47-37 record. Now, it's getting a significant boost.
