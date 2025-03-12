Brandon Woodruff Has Simple Reaction To Return To Brewers' Mound
The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is going to get a big lift this season.
After missing the entire 2024 campaign, Brandon Woodruff is going to be back in 2025. He's been building his way up through Spring Training to this point and the two-time All-Star took a big step on Tuesday. He pitched in a minor league contest against the San Diego Padres in his first real game action in over one year.
He opened up about the outing afterward in a video shared by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg.
"I was good," Woodruff said. "Honestly, I felt good which is a great step. I don't know exactly where the velocity was. I took a peek a few times. But, health-wise I felt good. I felt strong and then year, that's the thing, you run into these type of games like that and it's either going to go one of two ways. You're going to be done quick, which I was on the way toward doing that. I felt good and this thing teaches me this is what I have to work on going forward."
It has been shared that he could see action in a Spring Training game for the Brewers as soon as Sunday, by MLB.com's Adam McCavly.
Woodruff has spent his entire seven-year big league career with the Brewers and is one of the best pitchers in the league when healthy. He has a career 3.10 ERA in 130 total games.
