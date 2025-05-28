Brandon Woodruff Reaches Milestone In Pursuit Of Brewers Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't had Brandon Woodruff available for a big league game yet this season but it sounds like his time his coming.
Woodruff is in his second minor league rehab stint of the season after suffering a setback after his first rehab outing came to an end. The two-time All-Star made yet another rehab appearance on Wednesday and shined with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Wednesday that he reached seven innings in the outing and "barring any setbacks" will make another rehab appearance on Tuesday.
"Brandon Woodruff struck out six and didn't allow an earned run in seven innings for High-A Wisconsin today before that game went into a rain delay," McCalvy said. "Barring any setbacks, he would pitch again Tuesday for Triple-A Nashville before the Brewers decide about bringing him back."
This is yet another positive update and the first time this season he had seven innings of action. Woodruff has been worked along slowly this season. It's not shocking as he missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury. Woodruff has now made eight minor league rehab appearances this season and has been great. It sounds like like one more is coming and then maybe we'll see him back in the majors.
His last big league star was on Sept. 23, 2023. Since then, he's dealt with a lot. But, he's so close to getting back on the mound for the Brewers. Now, we just need to see now more setbacks.
