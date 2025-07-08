Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brandon Woodruff Return: When Brewers Fans Will See Ace In Milwaukee

The Brewers ace is just about to return...

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 6, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
If you want to see Brandon Woodruff's first start back in Milwaukee, you are going to have to likely get tickets fast.

MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Monday that Woodruff's currently scheduled to make his return to American Family Field on Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

"Brandon Woodruff’s homecoming is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Nationals at AmFam Field," McCalvy said. "You should come."

Woodruff made his triumphant return to a big league mound on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. He was great and looked like the Big Woo of old. He pitched six innings of one-run ball while striking out eight batters and throwing just 70 pitches.

It's been a rough season for Woodruff. He worked his way back from a serious shoulder and then had two different setbacks on his recovery. He suffered an ankle injury and then was hit by a comebacker right before he was supposed to return two different times.

Now, he's back, though. Woodruff hasn't made a start in Milwaukee since Sept. 17, 2023 against the Washington Nationals. That's odd and interesting because his last start before missing time was against the Marlins. Then, his first start back was against the Marlins on the road like his last start. Now, his second start since coming back will be at home against Washington, which was his last home start as well.

Baseball does typically seem to find a way to work some sort of poetry into it and this is another example.

