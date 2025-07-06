Brandon Woodruff's Back: How To Watch, Steam Brewers Star's Return
The Milwaukee Brewers officially announced the move fans have been 683 days for.
Brandon Woodruff is back.
The two-time All-Star has had a roller coaster of a year. Woodruff hasn't pitched in a big league game since Sept. 23, 2023 against the Miami Marlins. He missed the 2024 season with a shoulder injury and has been working back in 2025. He has made stops along the way in the minors this year but has had setback after setback. They have all been extremely unlucky as well. From an ankle injury, to getting hit with a comebacker, Woodruff has had a tough go, but it's finally all behind him.
Woodruff will take the mound on Sunday against the Marlins, like he did back in 2023. Now, he's officially back, per the team.
So, how can you check out Woodruff's big return?
Here's everything you need to know:
First Pitch: 12:40 p.m. CDT
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin
Listen: WTMJ 620
Stream: MLB TV, FuboTV (Based on subscriptions)
The Brewers made a difficult decision to get Woodruff back in the lineup on Sunday by optioning Chad Patrick down to the minors, but he is worth it. Woodruff is one of the top pitchers in the big leagues when he's healthy and now he's going to get a chance to do his thing wearing a Brewers jersey once again. It has been a long road to get back here, but Big Woo is back.
More MLB: Brewers Keeping 28-Year-Old Outfielder In Surprise Twist