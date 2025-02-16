Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brandon Woodruff Update: Brewers Star Had 'Great' Discussion After Return

The Brewers certainly are going to be good in 2025...

Sep 22, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that can certainly surprise people in 2025.

Milwaukee has won the National League Central in two straight seasons and three of the last four years. While this is the case, there isn't much buzz around the team right now. Milwaukee didn't do much throughout the offseason and so it seems like the club has been forgotten.

While this is the case, this is a team that won 93 games last year and is going to get its best pitcher back this year after missing the 2024 season. Brandon Woodruff missed the season due to a shoulder injury but took a massive step back on Friday. He faced live batters for the first time in roughly a year-and-a-half.

Woodruff is working his way back after missing the 2024 season and making just 11 starts with the team in 2023. It's going to be interesting to see how he reacts throughout the spring, but MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Saturday that manager Pat Murphy had a "great day-after discussion" with Woodruff and he hit 92 miles per hour.

"Quick update: Pat Murphy said he had a great day-after discussion this morning with Brandon Woodruff," McCalvy said. "Especially encouraging: He's said to have touched 92 mph."

This is a great sign for the Brewers star. Milwaukee is going to need him if it wants to make another run in 2025. When he's been healthy, he's been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. He has a 3.10 career ERA in seven seasons and should help Milwaukee take a step forward in 2025.

