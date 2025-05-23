Braves DFA Ex-Brewer To Open Space For Ronald Acuña Jr.
The Atlanta Braves got one of the biggest stars in baseball back on Friday.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. appeared in just 49 games last season after winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award in 2023. Acuña tore his ACL in his left knee last May but will make his long-awaited return on Saturday afternoon against the San Diego Padres.
The Braves announced that Acuña was activated on Friday and also announced that they are designating former All-Star infielder Orlando Arcia for assignment in response.
"The Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the injured list," the Braves announced. "The club also designated INF Orlando Arcia for assignment."
Arcia began his big league career as a member of the Brewers in 2016. He spent the first five-plus seasons of his career in Milwaukee before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in 2021. He has been with the Braves ever since and earned his lone All-Star nod in 2023. That year he slashed .264/.321/.420 with 17 home runs, 65 RBIs, and 25 doubles in 139 games played.
He was a member of the Braves' 2021 World Series-winning roster and now other clubs will have a week to claim him. If he goes unclaimed, he either will hit free agency or head down to the minors for Atlanta. He's just 30 years old and will surely get another shot. But, where if he ends up leaving?
More MLB: Ex-Brewers Infielder Suing Reds Due To Career-Ending Injury