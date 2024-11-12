Braves Predicted To Land $150 Million Brewers Superstar In Blockbuster Signing
There's one obvious question that will dominate the discussion surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers' offseason: Where will star shortstop Willy Adames sign?
After a career year in 2024, Adames is getting ready to cash in big in free agency. As the unquestioned top shortstop on the market, Adames should have a solid list of suitors this winter, and the Brewers may be facing long odds in those particular sweepstakes.
The Brewers have pledged to try to bring Adames back, but the catch with Milwaukee is usually that once the bidding gets high, owner Mark Attanasio dutifully closes his checkbook. That opens the door for big-market teams to swoop in and nab Adames, including a formidable NL playoff adversary.
The Atlanta Braves need a shortstop badly, and Adames, who is projected to earn a six-year, $150 million contract by The Athletic, should fit within their price range. Recently, Jake Storiale of Talkin' Baseball predicted that Adames would land in Atlanta this winter, also on a six-year contract.
"It was the only spot, when you look at the Braves lineup... and Arcia, he gave them a great season and then kinda not... it's the only part where you look at the team and go, 'that's the only thing," Storiale said, in reference to the shortstop position.
"I think he's got at least three years... I think he went from the second-best shortstop to the 12th-best... Everyone has to move off shortstop at some point, but the Braves are going to be back."
Adames, 29, hit a team-high 32 home runs for the Brewers this season, driving in 112 runs and putting up a .793 OPS. His bat will be difficult to replace in the middle of the order, but he could be even more difficult to replace as the universally-regarded leader of Milwaukee's clubhouse.
For better or for worse, though, this is how the Brewers do business. They rarely sign big contracts, and rather than keep their stars around in free agency, they allow their youth and player development to step up. Adames served his purpose in Milwaukee, but soon, he could be off to new beginnings in Atlanta.
