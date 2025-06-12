BREAKING: Brewers Starter Requests Trade Out Of Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers shared this week that they were making a tough decision.
Milwaukee is calling up No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski to make his big league debut on Thursday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was shared on Wednesday that the club was planning on moving veteran starter Aaron Civale to the bullpen in response and manager Pat Murphy noted that he wasn't happy about it, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"With Jacob Misiorowski joining the rotation, the Brewers plan to use Aaron Civale out of the bullpen, per Pat Murphy," McCalvy shared. "'It's not necessarily he hasn't been pitching well, because he has been. It's just think that we think he's the best candidate to be able to do it right now.'
"Murphy conceded that shifting Civale to the bullpen is 'a big move' from the player’s point of view, in that he’s been a starter his whole career and he’s a free agent at the end of this season. Perhaps, then, it’s no surprise that, 'yeah, he’s not happy,' Murphy said."
Well, it sounds like that may have been an understatement. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon reported on Thursday that Civale has requested a trade from Milwaukee.
"Veteran right-hander Aaron Civale, bumped from the Milwaukee Brewers’ rotation by top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, has asked for a trade," Rosenthal and Sammon said. "Civale’s agent, Jack Toffey, said he made the request to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold after the team informed the pitcher he was moving to the bullpen.
"'The conversation was very professional,' Toffey said Thursday. 'I just very respectfully said that Aaron would really like an opportunity to continue his career as a starter. He’s going to be a free agent at the end of the year.'"
Will Milwaukee make a move?
