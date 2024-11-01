Brewers $150 Million Superstar Predicted To Dump Milwaukee In Favor Of Dodgers
Being a Milwaukee Brewers fan is a rough bargain sometimes.
Following another first-round playoff exit in 2024, the Brewers are steadying themselves for another winter of losses. Last winter, it was former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes who was traded away. This time around, it's likely to be the closest thing the Brewers have had in recent years to a captain.
Shortstop Willy Adames, who has been a staple of the Brewers' playoff runs for the last four seasons, is about to become a free agent for the first time in his excellent career. Though the Brewers have professed a desire to bring Adames back, it seems less likely by the day that they will be able to do so.
Big-market teams have already been sniffing around Adames for years, and one insider believes he will land with one now at long last. Jim Bowden of The Athletic predicted Friday that Adames would sign with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this winter.
"The Dodgers sign shortstop Willy Adames to a six-year, $150 million deal," Bowden said simply. He did not make any predictions about who the Brewers might sign, if anyone.
Los Angeles is looking for a shortstop, and they'd be hard-pressed to find a better fit these days than Adames. The 29-year-old clubbed a career-high 32 home runs this season, still has an above-average glove, and comes with the championship-caliber intangibles every World Series team covets.
The better Adames performed all season, the more it seemed like the writing was on the wall. The Brewers have been preparing for the likelihood the star shortstop would leave all along, only keeping him around all season so he could help mentor budding superstar Jackson Chourio.
None of this will make it any less painful when Adames leaves. He's the heart and soul of the Brewers, and replacing a clubhouse leader is just as difficult as replacing a key bat in the lineup. But this is how Milwaukee will continue to operate, and they have to hope it keeps paying off with playoff berths.
