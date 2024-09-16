Brewers $151 Million Projected Superstar Linked To AL East Powerhouse
Will the Milwaukee Brewers end up losing star shortstop Willy Adames this winter?
This question is going to swirl around the team until he ultimately signs on the dotted line with a team this winter. Adames will be a free agent, and he will be one of the best offensive players on the open market. The 29-year-old currently has 32 home runs and 109 RBIs and has been everything the Brewers could've hoped for this season.
He is one of the biggest reasons why the Brewers have performed well above expectations and have a chance to make some noise this fall. It would be devastating to the offense if the Brewers were to lose him this summer but he will be expensive with USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale projecting him to receive a contract in the neighborhood of $151 million.
Adams will be a hot commodity on the open market and there surely will be competition for his services. FanSided's Austin Owens surprisingly mentioned the Boston Red Sox as a possible fit, although that would be surprising.
"If the Bregman signing doesn’t pan out, Boston could have their eye on the Brewers' current shortstop, Willy Adames," Owens said. "Adames would make a lot of sense for the Red Sox since Trevor Story has faced his fair share of injuries and has not been able to live up to his expectations.
"Regardless of who it is, look for the Boston Red Sox to make a splash in the free agency market for a right-handed bat this offseason. This is an organization and a group of fans that deem consecutive missed playoffs as unacceptable, so they will be exploring moves that will not allow that to happen."
Boston can afford Adames but doesn't seem to have an opening for him in the infield right now. There certainly will be other teams in the mix for him, and the Brewers will have to make a tough decision.
