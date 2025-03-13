Brewers $17.5 Million Star Set For 'Big Step' On Saturday
Now would be the time to get on the Milwaukee Brewers hype train.
Milwaukee hasn't gotten a lot of love with the 2025 Major League Baseball season approaching but it can surprise people. The Brewers won 93 games last year and should have Christian Yelich for more time this year barring another injury, made two pitching pickups in José Quintana and Nestor Cortes, and have two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff returning after missing the 2024 season.
Woodruff has been worked up slowly in camp but has reached every necessary milestone so far. He will reach another one on Saturday as well as he's set to take the mound in a Cactus League game for the first time in Spring Training this year, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Brandon Woodruff’s recovery has gone well since he pitched against Padres Minor Leaguers, so he’s penciled in to start the Brewers’ Cactus League game against the Guardians on Sunday at AmFam Fields of Phoenix," McCalvy said. "It would be the big step for Big Woo."
This is a pretty seismic step. Woodruff recently pitched against minor leaguers and now will get his first taste of real big league action since injuring his shoulder. It is a long time coming and fans should be excited. Milwaukee seemingly already has been counted out before the season even has begun.
Woodruff is coming back and that's exciting. He signed a two-year, $17.5 million deal last offseason and is in the final year of the deal before a mutual option for 2026. Hopefully, he returns to form and then the Brewers don't let him go.
With guys like Woodruff coming back as well as Yelich and some of the team's young guys in the mix, there's no reason why they can't win the division again.
More MLB: Brewers' 2025 Best-Case Scenario Hinges On 2 Guys Per MLB Writer