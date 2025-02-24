Brewers 17-Year-Old No. 4 Prospect To Get MLB Spring Training Action
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that usually doesn't spend heavily on the open market but has found success thanks to great overall roster building.
Milwaukee has done a phenomenal job with prospects and that has led to sustained success at the big league level. The Brewers have won the National League Central in three of the last four years and have won 90 or more games in three seasons well over the last four years.
The Brewers are loaded with exciting, young talent on the big league roster -- led by 20-year-old Jackson Chourio -- and have even more talent on the way up through the farm system right now. One guy who is going to be interesting to follow throughout Spring Training is 17-year-old infielder Jesús Made.
He made his professional debut in 2024 in the Dominican Summer League and slashed .331/.458/.554 in 51 games with six home runs, 28 RBIs, 28 stolen bases, nine doubles, and six triples. Made is just, but dynamic. He's certainly a ways away from the big leagues, but he will get some action with the big league club in Spring Training and will be with the club on Monday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak.
"Jesús Made -- at age 17 and 292 days -- will be suited up for the Brewers today against the (Seattle Mariners) at American Family Fields of Phoenix," Rosiak said. "Manager Pat Murphy says he expects to get Made in the game at some point."
The Brewers certainly have a bright future and Made could play a role in that. He is the team's No. 4 prospect and fans will get a look at him this spring.
