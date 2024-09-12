Brewers $18 Million All-Star Predicted To Remain With Team In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers will have some tough decisions to make this winter.
Once the 2024 Major League Baseball regular season ends, free agency will begin soon after. This will lead to plenty of movement across the league. There are plenty of players who will have to decide if they want to opt into deals for the 2025 season. Teams will have to make decisions on team options for the 2025 season.
One player who will have a decision to make to Brewers slugger Rhys Hoskins, Will he stick around with the Brewers in 2025? CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted he will opt in for another year.
"Rhys Hoskins, Milwaukee Brewers: It has been a difficult year for Hoskins, who's hitting .207/.294/.405 with 23 home runs," Axisa said. "He missed 2023 with a torn ACL and has had a hard time getting on track in 2024. The market is not kind to righty-hitting, righty-throwing, defensively challenged first basemen on the wrong side of 30. The smart money is on Hoskins picking up his $18 million player option for 2025 (he'll then get another $4 million as part of a buyout of his 2026 mutual option)."
He returned to the field after missing the 2023 season so unsurprisingly, the season hasn't gone exactly as planned for him. He will have another year under his belt in 2024 and likely will be even better. It would make sense for him to stick around with Milwaukee for the 2025 campaign.
