Brewers $188 Million Star Predicted To Win Impressive Award
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of talent on the roster.
Much of the offseason chatter around the Brewers has been about who the team has lost rather than who they currently have. The Brewers won 93 games last year and are in position to do something similar in 2025.
Even with the loss of Willy Adames, the Brewers' offense still should be good. One reason the team can still be very good is three-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich. He is just 33 years old and was having a fantastic season last year before an injury ended his campaign early.
If he can stay on the field in 2025, he can replace much of Adames' production just himself. It seems like he will be ready to go for Opening Day and that could be a good sign for the Brewers. MLB.com even predicted that Yelich will win the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award.
"Brewers: Yelich wins NL Comeback Player of the Year," MLB.com said. "During the Winter Meetings, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold told a rather gory story of Christian Yelich handing over his phone to show images from his August back surgery. Arnold was shocked by the volume of inflamed tissue that surgeons removed in the procedure, which ended a renaissance season for Yelich, the NL’s leader in average and on-base percentage at the time.
"The upside is that after years of navigating occasional flare-ups, he finally got a fix that could unlock some more good years as Yelich goes into his age-33 season. With a back injury, there are no guarantees, but Yelich is worth betting on."
Don't count out Yelich yet. He has many good years ahead of him, hopefully, all with Milwaukee.
More MLB: Brewers Should Have Eyes On Projected $15 Million 8-Time All-Star