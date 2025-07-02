Brewers 2-Time All-Star Receives Exciting Rehab Update
The Milwaukee Brewers are on the cusp of a significant addition to their rotation.
Based on a rehab update delivered Monday, a key starter is set to return from a long and challenging recovery. The right-hander, sidelined since 2023 due to a serious shoulder injury, has spent the past 20 months diligently working his way back to the big leagues. His journey has been marked by setbacks, including a surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, which forced him to miss nearly the entire 2024 season.
A recent scare during a rehab start in Nashville, where he was struck by a line drive in the right arm, delayed things further, but the pitcher has since progressed steadily through his rehabilitation process.
On Monday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy provided an encouraging update on X.
“Brandon Woodruff has completed his rehab assignment and is available for activation," McCalvy wrote.
Woodruff, a two-time All-Star and one of the Brewers’ most reliable arms when healthy, made his last MLB start in Miami in 2023.
Known for his powerful fastball and devastating slider, Woodruff has posted a career 3.10 ERA over 130 starts.
If Woodruff returns to form, his presence could be a game-changer for the Brewers’ rotation, which has leaned heavily on Freddy Peralta and Jose Quintana this season. A healthy and effective Woodruff brings ace-level stuff, capable of dominating lineups and providing stability in high-stakes games. As Milwaukee pushes for a postseason berth, his return could make a huge difference in the National League race.
