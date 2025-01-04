Brewers 20-Year-Old Predicted To Land First All-Star Nod
The Milwaukee Brewers have a bright future and one of the team's most exciting players is outfielder Jackson Chourio.
The 20-year-old appeared in 148 games as a rookie and looked like a future superstar. Chourio clubbed 21 home runs, drove in 79 runs, stole 22 bases, tallied 29 doubles, and slashed .275/.327/.464.
The Brewers have a bright future and Chourio is arguably the biggest reason why. If he was that good as a rookie in 2024, there's no telling how good he can be in 2025. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter made a list of the top players who could earn All-Star nods for the first time in 2025 and unsurprisingly had Chourio on his list.
"Jackson Chourio was the youngest player to appear in an MLB game in 2024, and after some early growing pains, he looked the part of a future superstar for the Milwaukee Brewers as the season unfolded," Reuter said. "From June 1 through the end of the season, he batted .303/.358/.525 with 46 extra-base hits, 16 home runs, 63 RBI, and 15 steals in 399 plate appearances over 98 games, ultimately finishing third in NL Rookie of the Year balloting behind Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill.
"The 20-year-old then went 5-for-11 with two home runs in the NLWC against the New York Mets, and all signs point to a continued rise to stardom in 2025."
The Brewers have a budding young superstar in Chourio and it's going to be exciting to see what he does next.
