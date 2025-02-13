Brewers 2024 Breakout Star Dealing With 'Minor Health Issues'
Spring Training officially is here for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to officially report to camp on Thursday, per the team's calendar. It's been a long few months without Brewers baseball, but the real action is just about to begin.
Spring Training games will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 22 and then we will be full go right until Opening Day toward the end of March. It's an exciting time for the Brewers, but there already are things to watch out for.
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on Thursday that expected closer Trevor Megill is dealing with "minor health issues" but is going to be alright.
"Closer Trevor Megill, who is stepping in for Devin Williams, has been pushed back by some minor health issues in recent throwing sessions but seems 'fine,' (Pat Murphy) said," McCalvy shared. "And left-handed prospect Robert Gasser remains on track for an August or September return from Tommy John surgery."
Megill is going to be interesting to follow this year. He had a breakout campaign in 2024 and now is expected to take over closer duties with Devin Williams now with the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old had an impressive 2.72 ERA last year in 48 appearances to go along with 21 saves. He filled in for Williams when he was hurt and did a great job.
Now, it seems like the job is his to lose. Hopefully, he really is completely fine and this is nothing.
