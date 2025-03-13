Brewers' 2025 Best-Case Scenario Hinges On 2 Guys Per MLB Writer
The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that can be really good in 2025 but hasn't really gotten much buzz ahead of the new season.
Opening Day is roughly two weeks away and the Brewers have won the National League Central in three of the last four years. Milwaukee has plenty of talent, but much has been made about who the team has lost over the last few months rather than the guys currently on the roster.
Milwaukee could be really good in 2025 and there's a lot to be excited about. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly made a list predicting each team's best-case scenario and said Christian Yelich and Brandon Woodruff could make up for losses.
"Prior to last season, the Brewers traded away former NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes," Kelly said. "This offseason, they traded All-Star closer Devin Williams to the Yankees and saw shortstop Willy Adames leave in free agency for the San Francisco Giants.Eventually, all these losses have to catch up to the Brewers, right? Well, a year ago they didn't, as the Brewers won the NL Central despite losing manager Craig Counsell and the aforementioned Burnes.
"Can Pat Murphy—the reigning NL Manager of the Year—work magic again in 2025? The Brewers are getting back two-time All-Star righty Brandon Woodruff, who missed all of 2024 recovering from shoulder surgery. Former NL MVP Christian Yelich is healthy once again after back surgery ended his season in July last year. Those two need to return to being major producers if the Brewers are going to withstand the losses of Williams and Adames."
Milwaukee hasn't gotten a lot of love, but don't count the club out.
