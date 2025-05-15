Brewers 23-Year-Old Etched His Name In Milwaukee History
The Milwaukee Brewers have found a very intriguing, young hurler.
Milwaukee took Logan Henderson in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and he's been working his way up through the team's farm system. He made his professional debut in 2022. The 2024 campaign was a bit of a roller coaster. He shot through the farm system making stops with the Rookie-Level ACL Brewers, High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Double-A Biloxi Shuckers, Triple-A Nashville sounds.
He has made six appearances with Nashville so far this season and also has made his big league debut. Henderson made his first big league appearance on April 20th against the Athletics. It was a great outing as he allowed just one earned run in six innings pitched. He recently was promoted again and made his second start on Wednesday againt the Cleveland Guardians. He allowed two earned runs in five innings pitched. He also earned his second win already.
Milwaukee also shared that he became the second pitcher in team history to win each of his first two starts with the organization joining Robert Gasser.
"Logan Henderson joins Robert Gasser as the second pitcher in franchise history to win his first two starts," the team announced.
Henderson is just 23 years old already has shown some glimpses of the future this season. Milwaukee is loaded with young talent. Henderson doesn't have a consistent role with the team right now, but he's making a case for himself to get one.
