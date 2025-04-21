Brewers 23-Year-Old Shows Glimpses Of Future In MLB Debut
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't been at full strength so far this season but they just find a way to win games.
Milwaukee is 12-10 on the season so far even with all of the injuries that have piled up. The Brewers' starting rotation specifically has been hit hard but things have started to turn around. José Quintana recently made his team debut. Quinn Priester joined the organization. Tobias Myers is also about to come back to the team after beginning the 2025 season on the Injured List.
The Brewers have found ways to make due and one guy who the team recently turned to as a way to help is 23-year-old hurler Logan Henderson. He made his big league debut on Easter Sunday and pitched six innings against the Athletics and allowed just three base hits and one earned run while striking out nine batters.
He's currently ranked as the Brewers' No. 12 prospect in Milwaukee's farm system. Henderson was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft and he has shot up the Brewers' farm system. So far this season he has made three starts with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds and had a 3.21 ERA and 24-to-10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 innings pitched.
The Brewers' rotation has been hit hard this season with injuries but they have found a way to just make it work. Milwaukee's scouting department clearly knows what it's doing when it comes to young guys.
