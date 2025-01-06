Brewers 24-Year-Old Called 'Dark Horse Option' For Starting Job
The Milwaukee Brewers have some exciting, young pieces.
One move the Brewers made this offseason which should help the team for years to come was the trade of Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. Williams is one of the best closers in baseball but is a year from free agency.
It didn't seem likely that the Brewers would pay what it would cost to keep him around so they traded him for Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin. Cortes also will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season so it's unknown if he will stick around beyond this upcoming season.
Durbin has years of team control ahead of him and has a bright future. He is just 24 years old and there were rumblings that he could be the Yankees' starting second baseman before the trade. Durbin can play all over the infield and he can be an intriguing option for the team.
In 2024, Durbin hit 10 home runs, drove in 60 runs, and slashed .275/.388/.451 across 90 games in the minors. It wouldn't be shocking to see him make his big league debut in 2025 and Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter called him a "dark horse option" to land the starting third base job.
"Caleb Durbin was named Breakout Player of the Year in the Arizona Fall League before he was traded from the Yankees to the Brewers in the Devin Williams deal," Reuter said. "He has split his time between second base and third base, and could be a dark horse option to man the hot corner."
The Brewers have a bright future and Durbin should play a solid role in that fact.
