Brewers 24-Year-Old Has Done Everything Possible For Breakout Year
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of exciting talent on the roster right now.
Milwaukee won 93 games last season and should be able to be good once again in 2025. The Brewers didn't make any splashy additions this offseason, but they have plenty of young talent on the roster.
One player who is going to be exciting to follow throughout the 2025 season is 24-year-old outfielder Sal Frelick. He won a Gold Glove Award last season in his second big league season. Frelick finished the season with two home runs, 32 RBIs, 22 doubles, 18 stolen bases, and a .259/.320/.335 slash line.
He had a great 2024 season but should be even better in 2025. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared Frelick added roughly 25 pounds of muscle in the offseason.
"The early leader for the annual (and very unofficial) Best Shape of His Life Award in Brewers camp is outfielder Sal Frelick, who added 25 pounds of muscle since the end of last season with an appropriate approach, given his proud Italian heritage," McCalvy said. "He ate everything in sight.
“I don’t know if it’s the best shape of my life, but I put on a ton of muscle," Frelick said. "I just wanted to make sure I had a good offseason and built back the sort of body that would be ready for the long season.”
Frelick clearly showed that he can be one of the best defensive players in baseball. If he can add a little more pop in the order now, there's no reason that he can't be an All-Star-level talent.
