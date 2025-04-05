Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers 24-Year-Old Is Showing All-Star Potential Early

Milwaukee must be happy with the young speedster...

Jun 18, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers logo on a batting helmet in the dugout prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of exciting, young talent on the roster right now.

Milwaukee obviously operates a little differently than a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers don't typically hand out massive nine-figure deals, except in certain situations. Milwaukee instead focuses on its organizational development.

The Brewers clearly are good at that and haven't won fewer than 86 games over the last few years. Milwaukee's front office knows how to identify guys to help winning and get them to the majors at a young age.

One guy who has looked like an All-Star-type player so far this season in a small sample size is outfielder Sal Frelick. He's just 24 years old and is now in his third big league season. Last year he won his first Gold Glove Award and he's continued to provide stellar defense so far this year. He's appeared in all seven games so far this season for Milwaukee and has been great and has slashed .320/.414/.320 with two RBIs, one stolen base, and one run scored.

Last year, he totaled 2.1 wins above replacement in 145 games and already is at 0.3 through just seven games. The Brewers haven't gotten off to the start it has hoped for offensively but Frelick has been a steadying presence.

There was chatter throughout Spring Training that he could be preparing for a big year and although it has been a small sample size, he's looked even better than advertised.

