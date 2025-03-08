Brewers 25-Year-Old Called 'Dark Horse' Option For Big League Roster
Who will end up making the Milwaukee Brewers' big league roster?
We'll start to get a clearer picture over the next few weeks. Opening Day is under three weeks away at this point and the Brewers will have some decisions to make. There's plenty of obvious options for the big league roster, but some guys have stood out in camp and at least are making a case for themselves to get roster spots.
FanSided's Tremayne Person made a list of three "dark horse" candidates to break camp with the Brewers' big league roster and mentioned 25-year-old slugger Ernesto Martinez.
"Nicknamed “The Cuban Missile,” Ernesto Martinez has been one of the most intriguing players in camp," Person said. "The 6’6” first baseman has turned heads with his power at the plate and his impressive defensive range, so much so that he’s already flashed the ability to stretch into full splits to make difficult plays.
"Despite sitting behind Jake Bauers and Tyler Black on the depth chart, Martinez’s raw power is something the Brewers could find difficult to ignore, especially if he finds success over the next few weeks. At 25 years old, he’s no longer a developing prospect, he’s a bat-first player with real major-league potential. The question is whether his spring production will be enough to leapfrog Bauers, a veteran with big-league experience, or Black, whose versatility makes him an attractive roster piece."
So far in camp, Martinez has slashed .333/.412/.600 with one home run and six RBIs in eight games.
