Brewers 25-Year-Old Drawing Comparisons To 2-Time All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers have so much young talent in the organization right now.
Milwaukee has guys like Jackson Chourio and Sal Frelick who have gotten plenty of buzz but there is even more high-end talent on the way. The Brewers have one of the best farm systems in baseball and we could see another hurler make the jump to the big leagues in 2025.
Brewers hurler Craig Yoho has been tearing it up in Spring Training so far. He's made six appearances and has a 1.29 ERA to go along with 11 strikeouts in just seven innings pitched. Yoho is making a case for himself to make the big league roster out of camp. The young hurler appeared in 48 games in the minors in 2024 and finished the season with a 0.94 ERA and 101-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
He looks like the real deal and ESPN's Jeff Passan even compared his changeup to two-time All-Star Devin Williams'.
"Something you might not know: When the Brewers traded closer Devin Williams to the Yankees, they bid farewell likewise to his Airbender, perhaps the best changeup in the world," Passan said. "At some point this year -- perhaps as soon as Opening Day -- they'll see a reasonable facsimile of it. Craig Yoho, an eighth-round pick out of Indiana in 2023, blasted through Milwaukee's system last year on the strength of his vicious changeup, which has immense downward and armside run.
"Milwaukee is among the best organizations in baseball at developing relievers, and Yoho is next in line and looks like a future closer after striking out 101 with a 0.94 ERA in 57⅔ minor league innings last year."
Now that is certainly some good company to be mentioned in.
