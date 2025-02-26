Brewers' 25-Year-Old Is Most Intriguing Option For Important Role
The Milwaukee Brewers haven't announced who will be the team's starting third baseman for the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Milwaukee acquired 25-year-old infielder Caleb Durbin from the New York Yankees this offseason in the blockbuster deal that cut ties with Devin Williams. Durbin hasn't made his big league debut yet, but he likely will in 2025 and that even could be on Opening Day.
The Brewers still have some questions about their infield configuration but Durbin is a guy worth watching. He got the start at third base on Tuesday and finished the day 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk. Milwaukee has two games on Wednesday and Durbin got the start at second base for one of the squads.
He hasn't had a massive start in Spring Training and as of writing is 1-for-9, but that shouldn't stop fans from being excited about him. Last year he appeared in 90 games in the minors and slashed .275/.388/.451 with 10 home runs, 25 doubles, and 31 stolen bases.
Durbin was dynamic in the Arizona Fall League as well. He played 24 games and had five home runs, 21 RBIs, 29 stolen bases, and slashed .312/.427/.548. Durbin is a guy who can add speed and athleticism to the starting lineup. We're still about a month away from Opening Day, but the Brewers absolutely should be considering him for a spot in the infield and specifically at third base.
